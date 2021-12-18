Revenue department surveys forest land in ATR for tribals’ house sites

The Revenue Department authorities in Coimbatore on Friday surveyed the forest land at Theppakulamedu in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) to earmark land for tribals to build houses.
Coimbatore: Nearly, 21 families of kadar tribes were given patta on November 7 by Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthilbalaji as an alternative for their traditional settlement, which was destroyed in a landslide in August, 2019. Their demand for patta was fulfilled after they held a series of protests against their eviction from the traditional settlement. When the tribals attempted to raise huts, the Forest Department opposed claiming that they had encroached upon more forest land. The issue triggered tension and tribal people urged the administration to provide separate housing plots and not as a row. Therefore, the Revenue Department officials surveyed the forest land on Friday.
Conversations