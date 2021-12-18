Parents protest against teacher for sexually abusing Class 1 girl

Parents of students studying in a private school in Tirupur staged a protest on Friday demanding action against a teacher for allegedly sexually abusing a five-year-old girl studying in Class 1.
Coimbatore: The irate parents claimed that the teacher had misbehaved with the student in the school premises. They protested in front of the school at Chinnapudur along with members of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), who also blocked the road. The parents of the victim filed a complaint at All Women Police Station (AWPS- North). “An inquiry is underway based on the complaint. A case will be registered if the offence is established,” said a cop. Meanwhile, the girl has been treated in a hospital.
Conversations