Sivakasi fireworks industry workers demand to lift ban on serial crackers

Scores of workers concerned with the cracker manufacturing industry lodged a protest in Sivakasi on Friday in support of their demands to be fulfilled by the state government.
Madurai: The agitating workers in large numbers thronged the office of Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO) at Sivakasi, urging the need to lift the ban being imposed on production of serial crackers and usage of barium nitrate, which’s one of the key ingredients of traditional firecrackers, sources said. The protest demonstration was organised by the members of District Cracker and Match Workers Association, Virudhunagar. Citing the demands, a petition was submitted to K Thiagarajan, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Sivakasi.
Conversations