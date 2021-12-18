Man arrested with 8 kg ganja during vehicle check at Kaliyakavilai

A 49-year-old man has been arrested at Kaliyakavilai in Kanniyakumari district on Friday after being charged with peddling ganja.
Madurai: The accused has been identified as Madhu K Pillai, a resident of Manakadu, sources said. A team led by Sub Inspector of Police Chinthamani while checking vehicles at Kaliyakavilai check post, spotted a two-wheeler moving in a suspicious manner. After intercepting the vehicle, the police seized eight kg of ganja inside a bag. Based on a complaint, Pillai was arrested, sources said.
Conversations