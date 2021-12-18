Implement election promises, Oppn demands DMK govt

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami led the agitations in their native Theni and Salem districts respectively.





Senior AIADMK functionaries and former ministers also staged demonstrations at district headquarters demanding the DMK to immediately reduce the cost of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder as promised in the manifesto. AIADMK demonstrators also condemned the DMK government for not providing flood relief to those affected by the recent rains and urged the immediate waiver of education loans availed by students.





Former ministers Sellur K Raju and CVe Shanmugham stated that the DMK government has let down the public through their fake poll promises. The state has not reduced the fuel price even after the Centre had slashed the taxes. “Inflation has started choking the public and soon they will hit the streets against DMK. The downfall of this regime will start from that point,” OPS said.





In his address, former chief minister Palaniswami said that the DMK government was focused on foisting cases against the former AIADMK ministers and not keen on addressing public issues. “False cases were foisted on AIADMK leaders unable to challenge us directly. We will not be cowed down by such threats and face the cases legally,” he said. Claiming that the DMK government may end in two years, if the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘one nation, one election’ is implemented in 2024, Palaniswami said “AIADMK knows how to give a befitting reply to the vendetta politics of DMK.”