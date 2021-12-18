Tamil Nadu grants Rs 11 cr for cotton mission

Chennai :

According to the GO, the objective of the state is to increase the cotton production to 4.3 lakh bales in an area of 1.7 lakh hectares during 2021-22 and to facilitate procurement in regulated markets by Cotton Corporation of India during market price fluctuation. The state government will initiate steps for cultivation of long staple cotton, which has huge market demand in an area of 25,000 hectares, and to adopt integrated methodologies.





‘Neidhal’ traditional park in Nagore





The Agriculture Department, issued a GO to setup ‘Neidhal’ traditional park at a cost of Rs 2 crore with the coordination of Fisheries department, at Nagore in Nagapattinam district.



