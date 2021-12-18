No safety for students in schools, flay OPS, TTV

Chennai :

In a statement, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said that the incidents of students being subjected to sexual assault had increased in the state and there were cases of rowdies attacking police personnel, thus exposing the poor law and order in the state.





Expressing shock and condolences for the family members of 10-year-old Pritika in Dindigul, he said that the child’s body was found partially burnt near her school premises and this incident had not only rattled the public, but had also exposed the poor security in and around schools. Chief Minister MK Stalin should take steps to improve the safety of the general public and school students, OPS said. Schools were becoming unsafe for children under the DMK regime exposing poor administration in educational institutions, he added.





Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed condolences and expressed shock over the Tirunelveli wall collapse. He also demanded the School Education Department to hold periodic inspections to ensure the safety of students.





“I was shocked to hear the death of three school students and the safety of children has become an issue,” AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran tweeted. The wall collapse event in Tirunelveli is a lesson that there should not be any quality compromise in school buildings, he added.





Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala urged the state to probe and punish those responsible for the 3 deaths.