Jharkhand police arrest Maoist at CMC Hospital

Vellore :

According to the Jharkhand police the sympathizer identified as Virendra Kumar Yadav (34) was attending on his father Ramprasad Yadav (54) who was admitted to CMC hospital on December 11. Based on information, a five-member police team from Jharkhand lead by Inspector Babulal landed in Vellore on Friday and arrested Virendra Kumar from CMC Hospital.





As the next train to Jharkhand from Katpadi was only on Saturday he was taken for safe custody to the Vellore north police station near the hospital. However, both the local police and Vellore SP Rajesh Kannan refused to divulge the name of the accused. Rajesh Kannan told DT Next that though they had obtained the details it could only be revealed by Jharkhand police or TN DGP. CMC officials said that the patient’s name was Ram Prasad Yadav and that his arrested son was Virendra Kumar Yadav.