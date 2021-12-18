TN Forest Dept alerts staff to identify sick birds with flu symptoms

Chennai :

According to highly placed sources, the state borders along Kerala had already been put on alert since Thursday and district administrations of The Nilgiris and Coimbatore have already been informed not to allow trucks carrying poultry into Tamil Nadu.





Now with the migration of birds at its peak there are possibilities that the migratory birds visiting Kerala may carry the deadly virus, the official said. “The forest department has been asked to monitor migratory duck varieties like bar-headed goose, pelican, pintail and shovelers.





Preliminary investigation had revealed that the ducks reared for Christmas has contracted the bird flu in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts,” a forest range officer said. “We have received information about the outbreak of bird flu and necessary instructions passed to officers in charge of birds sanctuaries,” a senior wildlife official said.





“The best practice is to cull the bird if there are symptoms of bird flu as the mortality rate is above 95 per cent in case of Avian flu. Further, the Kerala government always sets an example by transparently declaring the zoonotic outbreaks. Other states and private poultry traders should also practice the Kerala model of handling zoonotic infections,” said M Balaji, coordinator, Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduates Federation. There are cases of Rhaniket diseases being reported in northern TN and the state animal husbandry should moot voluntary vaccination for those with country chicks. Only then the loss due to viral infections and avian diseases can be minimised, Balaji added.





“The best practice is to feed animals with more protein and less carbohydrates. At the same time, keezhanelli, neem, garlic and turmeric should be added to the feed to prevent secondary level viral and bacterial infections,” an assistant professor with Madras Veterinary College said.