10 tonnes of ration rice bound for Karnataka seized

Police seized about 10 tonnes of ration rice about to be smuggled to Karnataka from Kancheepuram on Friday.
Chennai: Kancheepuram Revenue officials, on a tip-off that ration rice is being smuggled to Karnataka from a godown in Olimohamedpet, went to the spot along with food safety officials on Friday early morning and found around 400 bags of ration rice kept ready for smuggling to Karnataka. Police also noticed that 100 bags were branded with different labels for selling at a high price. The officials seized the rice, weighing about 10 tonnes, and sealed the godown. Police said a few months ago the owner of the godown, Abdul Syed, was arrested for smuggling ration rice and was released from the prison recently. The food safety department police registered a case and a search is on to nab Abdul Syed.
