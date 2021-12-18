Tests reveal S-gene drop among 29 international fliers in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

At least 29 international passengers of the 71 who tested positive for COVID from Tamil Nadu have reported the S-gene drop so far. At least 26 of these were found to be positive after a re-test beyond the seven days of quarantine. They had tested negative upon arrival, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said on Friday.





A total of 16 contacts of the first case of Omicron variant in TN have also been found to be positive for COVID and of these eight have reported the S-gene drop. Also, 268 contacts of these people and others who travelled along with the 47-year-old man (the first case) have been tested so far.





Ten patients who had tested COVID positive have been discharged after treatment. Hospital authorities at King’s Institute Guindy said that the patients did not have severe symptoms and most are recovering well with mild symptoms, unlike the Delta variant cases.





With a large number of COVID cases getting reported from passengers arriving from low-risk countries (only 2% of passengers are randomly chosen and tested), the State Health Department is expected to increase testing, surveillance and monitoring of the international passengers from all countries.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian said he will write to the Union Health Ministry on more cases emerging from the low-risk countries and seek increased testing at airports. The Health Department is expected to seek isolation for all international travellers upon arrival and retesting after seven days as many cases have been found to be positive after retesting on the eighth day. “However, if the test results are negative on the eighth day then it can be considered safe,” he said.