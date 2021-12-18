Wall Collapse Kills 3 students in Tirunelveli

Madurai :

Three students were killed on the spot and four others grievously injured after a wall of the toilet at a government-aided school in Tirunelveli town collapsed on Friday around 11 am.





Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, NK Senthamarai Kannan, said three people, including school HM Gnanaselvi, correspondent Selvakumar and building contractor John Kennedy have been arrested. Tirunelveli Junction police filed a case under Section 304 (II) of the IPC.





The deceased have been identified as Anbalagan (Class 9), Narasinganallur Viswa Ranjan (Class 8) and Sudhees (Class 6), sources said. The injured are Sanjay (Class 8); Esakki Prakash (Class 9); Sheik Abubucker Kithani (Class 12); and Abdulla (Class 7). Police said the students of the school were queuing up near the toilet when the wall, suspected to be weakened by the recent rains, collapsed. Sources claimed delay in rescue caused the deaths.





Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu and officials from Department of School Education inspected the spot. Preliminary enquiries revealed that the four-walled room inside the school was raised without building a foundation. The injured students admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital are stable, the Collector said. He said a team would check whether the school administration flouted regulations and act accordingly. Special teams would check structural stability of school buildings across the district and asked to submit a report in 48 hours.





Commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation, B Vishnu Chandran said the toilet room was not strong enough to accommodate the students. S Sathyakumar, District Fire Officer, Tirunelveli, said they didn’t receive any rescue call from the school and came to know of it through the police. Later, Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan and the Collector placed wreaths on the bodies of the victims. However, aggrieved relatives refused to accept the bodies until action was taken. They were later pacified.





CM solatium: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each, to the families of the students who were killed. He also ordered an assistance of Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the four injured students.