‘Change vax policy to cover kids above 5 yrs’

Vellore :

The national policy regarding the vaccination age of children should be changed from the present 18 years to above 5 years if India wants to protect itself from new COVID mutations, said virologist Dr T Jacob John.





He said this would especially hold good in the current scenario where the Omicron variant was causing concern regarding treating children. Other countries are changing their policies to vaccinate children above five years and India, too, should follow suit if it is to prevent another surge, he added.





He said it will take another two to three months for us to know about the real nature of the Omicron variant.





Asked if there would be an Omicron wave, he replied in the negative as health care providers had enough knowledge and experience after the two earlier waves. “Omicron cases could peak in January or February. It will only be a surge and not a wave,” he added.





While agreeing that hospitals were not better equipped with men and materials to handle any sudden spike, Dr John said, “What is of concern is that children are likely to be susceptible if they are not vaccinated. Hence hospitals treating children should be ready with enough beds in case of a surge in pediatric cases.”