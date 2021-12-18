Low-pressure area likely over Bay, RMC warns fishermen to not venture into sea

Chennai :

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean in the next 24 hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Friday. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea.





“The cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. It is likely to move east-northeastwards. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean in the next 24 hours,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC. “Fishermen are cautioned against venturing into the sea till December 20 (Monday) due to strong wind expected to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph and might reach 60 kmph over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea,” he added.





Meanwhile, due to the northeast monsoon wind converging, south and north coastal districts, Pudukottai and delta districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas are expected to receive light to moderate rains for the next 48 hours. Dry weather would prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.