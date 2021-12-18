Tamil Nadu logs 621 new cases

The overall positivity rate in the State stood at 0.6 per cent. Chennai, recording a decline, was at 0.8 per cent.
Chennai: The number of new COVID cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 621 on Friday, including one imported case from the UAE. The total number of cases touched 27,38,583. The highest of 127 new cases were reported in Chennai, while 102 were in Coimbatore. Meanwhile, Erode saw 48 and Tirupur, 45. Tirupur had the highest number of deaths on Friday (6). As many as 11 deaths were notified, taking the total to 36,667. The overall positivity rate in the State stood at 0.6 per cent. Chennai, recording a decline, was at 0.8 per cent.
