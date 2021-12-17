Weavers of Sungudi sarees in dire straits after GST hike to 12pc

The Sungudi sarees are handmade and unique to the community of weavers in Madurai

Chennai :

The Saurashtra community of Madurai that produces Sungudi hand spun sarees is in dire straits, contemplating to shut down their unique brand after the GST for the sarees was increased to 12 per cent from the earlier 5 per cent.





The Sungudi sarees are handmade and unique to the community of weavers in Madurai. Since the sarees are generally used by women belonging to the middle and lower strata of the society, the hike in GST would break the backbone of the industry, the community members feel.

M. Manikantan, a traditional weaver, told IANS, "The increase in GST has affected the production. Soon we will not be able to do justice to the profession and will have no option but to shut down. Those wearing our handwoven sarees are generally women from the middle and lower strata of the society and a hike in GST to 12 per cenyt will have a heavy impact on our business."

According to the historians, the community of Saurashtrian weavers who make Sungudi sarees migrated to Madurai under the patronage of King Thirumalai Naciker in the 17th century.

The Sungudi saree materials are now also used to make shirts, salwars, and even bed and pillow covers and come under the GI tag. The product gets its name from the Sanskrit word 'sunnam', which means round depicting the round motifs that are unique in the cloth line.

Su Venkatesan, Member of Parliament from Madurai, has already given a representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reduce the GST or totally do away with it for Sungudi sarees.

Venkatesan told IANS, "If the government does not withdraw the GST or at least the increased percentage, the industry will have to shut down, affecting the livelihood of several people as well as loss of a unique brand of Tamil Nadu that is proudly worn by women in weddings and other auspicious occasions."

The weaving community is planning to launch an agitation if the government does not do away with GST on their products.

It may be noted that the government of Tamil Nadu does not levy any sales tax on Sungudi sarees since 1959, and the weavers want the government of India to emulate the same.

C. Rajeev, Director at Centre for Policy and Development Studies, who is also a handloom researcher, told IANS, "We are requesting the Union Finance minister to remove GST on Sungudi saree, which is more than a livelihood for a community of traditional weavers, a brand of Tamil Nadu that has a global footprint.

"At a time when all traditional wears are considered fashion statements, the plight of Sungudi sarees has to be highlighted to those who are at the helm of affairs. We will join the weavers for any agitation they are planning on this issue."