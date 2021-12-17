Tamil Nadu Covid tally rises to 27.38 lakh with 621 new cases, fatalities 36,667 with 11 deaths

Chennai :

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 679 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 26,94,509 leaving 7,407 active infections, a bulletin said.





A total of 1,05,974 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,60,13,280.





Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 127 and 102 cases respectively, while the remaining were spread across other districts.





As many as 23 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Theni recorded the least with one case each, the bulletin said.