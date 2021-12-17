All school buildings will be inspected, says Minister Anbil Mahesh

Thirunelveli :

He said a team of engineers and senior officials from the school education department would be set up immediately to ascertain the stability of the building and inspect all schools in Tamil Nadu, including government schools, private schools and government-aided schools.





He also said that an unfortunate incident like what happened today should never happen again.





Nellai MLA informed about the accident. Nayyar Nagendran visited the school where the accident took place. He said the accident happened because the foundation of the wall was not firm.





Also, Nellai Police Commissioner Senthamarai Kannan has inspected the scene of the accident. He said the students and the school administration were investigating the wall accident and the full details would be revealed after the investigation.