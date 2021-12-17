AIADMK, AMMK question safety of students in Tamil Nadu schools

Chennai :

The Opposition AIADMK and the rebel AMMK on Friday charged against the DMK government alleging that the state had failed to provide a safe and secure environment for school students





In his statement, the AIADMK leader O Panneerselva said that the incidents of students being subjected to sexual assault has increased in the state and there are cases of rowdies attacking police personnel, exposing the poor law and order in the state, OPS said.





Expressing shock and condolences for the family members of 10-year-old Pritika in Dindigul district, OPS said that the child was found half dead with burn injuries near her school premises and this incident had not only rattled the public, but it had also exposed the poor security cover provided in and around school premises. "Chief Minister M K Stalin should take steps to improve the safety of the general public and school students," OPS said. Schools are becoming unsafe for children in the DMK regime exposing poor administration while monitoring educational institutions, OPS added.





"I was shocked to hear the death of three school students and the safety of school students is an issue,” AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran tweeted. The wall collapse event Tirunelveli is a lesson to learn that there should not be any quality compromise while constructing school buildings, Dhinakarean added.