Tamil Nadu edu institutions told to adopt special care for students with disabilities

Chennai :

As it was found that students with hearing disabilities, pursuing higher education in various State-run colleges were severely affected during online classes, all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) were instructed to provide required materials to understand well before the visual sessions.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that action would be taken to have sign language interpreters and transcripts for ensuring the inclusion of students with hearing and communication disabilities during online classes in the future.





He said, in addition, the institutions will also ensure that the study material which is provided is accessible for those having visual disabilities and specific learning disabilities.





Pointing out that many colleges did not provide required materials for students with disabilities during online classes during lockdown, he said, "As there might be a third wave of coronavirus, universities and colleges have been advised to keep these challenges in mind and act accordingly."





Stating that in several universities, exams were being scheduled soon after the lockdown, he said "However, it also came to our notice that students with disabilities do not have access to the study materials or many of them especially in the rural areas do not have to access internet for the online classes at the time of lockdown and it would be difficult for those candidates to write exams well at the short period of notice".





The official said therefore, universities and colleges were advised to provide additional assistance to the students with disabilities and conduct the exams accordingly.





"Social distancing is the one and only solution available as of now to control the spread of coronavirus," he said and pointed out that students with certain disabilities cannot follow this standard operating procedure as they require assistance from caregivers on a day to day basis.





Stating that directions were issued to make people aware of the fact that social distancing should be adopted, he said, "However in case it is not possible, other alternatives such as wearing of gloves, using hand sanitisers and among others."