Man booked for derogatory post on PM

Coimbatore: The Coimbatore city police on Thursday booked a person for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by linking him to the helicopter crash incident near Coonoor in the Nilgiris. Police said the derogatory remarks along with a cartoon was posted on a Facebook page ‘Naan Than Kovai Bala’ (I am Kovai Bala). The police are yet to track the identity of the accused, had booked Balan, the name of the account holder on various counts including promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place or ill-will between different religions.
