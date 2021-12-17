Take rapid action to prevent Omicron: TNML

Chennai :





“Tamil Nadu has started to recover slowly from the second phase of COVID-19 attack and even before complete recovery Omicron has started to spread in the state bringing the fear of yet another lockdown. To ally the fear of Tamil Nadu people the state government should take emergency steps to prevent the spread of Omicron variant at early stages”, said Mustafa, in a statement.

Tamil Nadu Muslim League (TNML) President VMS Mustafa , on Thursday, urged the state govt to take steps on war footing basis to prevent the spread of Omiron variant of COVID-19 in the state.