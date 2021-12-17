Goondas Act slapped on ex-Minister’s son

The gang in a car intercepted the truck at Pottalurani near Pudukottai and attacked the truck driver V Hari (40) of Alangulam, before hijacking the cashew laden truck.
Madurai: Gnanaraj Jebasingh (39), son of former AIADMK Minister, ST Chellapandian, of Annai Teresa Nagar, Thoothukudi was detained under Goondas Act on Thursday. He is one of the seven accused in the cashew laden truck hijacking incident. The incident happened on November 26 when a truck carrying 16 tonnes of cashew worth Rs 1.10 lakh was forcefully intercepted by the gang of seven. The gang in a car intercepted the truck at Pottalurani near Pudukottai and attacked the truck driver V Hari (40) of Alangulam, before hijacking the cashew laden truck.
