OPS demands Stalin to arrest inflation

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that the common man was deeply affected by the sharp price rise and are forced to spend more as the state government had failed to address the price rise inflation.
Chennai: Former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday demanded the chief minister M K Stalin to take steps that would curtail the increasing inflation and the price rise of all essential commodities including vegetables, fruits and marine food. In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that the common man was deeply affected by the sharp price rise and are forced to spend more as the state government had failed to address the price rise inflation. The cost of essentials had surged by two to three folds in the DMK regime that is seven months old, the statement said. OPS also noted that the government had failed to address the price rise inflation despite the opposition, fishermen, public and m-Sand lorry owners association raking up the issue of inflation.
Conversations