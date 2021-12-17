Tamil Nadu: Call to expedite accident reduction steps

Most of the black spots are locations where service/village roads emerge onto the national highway.
Vellore: Ranipet collector Baskara Pandian has called on contractors working on various accident prevention measures on 11 black spots on the national highway within the district’s borders to expedite action, official sources revealed. This follows a total of 384 accidents occurring in the 11 locations resulting in both loss of life and affecting body parts. Various accident prevention measures including construction of flyovers, setting up of high mast lamps and speed breakers were envisaged. Most of the black spots are locations where service/village roads emerge onto the national highway.
