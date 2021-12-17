Tamil Nadu: Missing idol found in temple

Thiruchirapalli :





Meanwhile, the idol wing police team, led by Additional Director K Jayanth Murali, have been conducting inspections of temples across the state to list out the missing idols. The team found that the Chandikeshwarar idol from Pasupatheeshwarar temple has been missing. However, it was learnt that HR and CE officials had replaced the Chandikeshwarar idol with that of the idol which went missing from Idumbeshwarar temple.





On Thursday, the idol wing police found that the missing Chandikeswarar idol was the one that was replaced for the other idol that had already been missing. Subsequently, they handed over the recovered idol to the Additional Judicial Magistrate court, while a search is on for the originally missing idol from Pasupatheeshwarar Temple.

Sources said that Venkatraman, a devotee from Panthanallur near Kumbakonam lodged a complaint with the Idol wing police stating that six presiding deities from Sri Viswanathaswamy temple of Keezh Manakudi and Idumbeshwarar temple in Rangarajapuram went missing and the HR and CE officials had not lodged any complaint with the police. Subsequently, the idol wing police registered a case in 2017 against four persons and they were arrested later.