Cops’ kin to get job on compassionate grounds: DGP Sylendra Babu

Thiruchirapalli :

Addressing police personnel during the grievance redressal meet under “Ungal Thuraiyil Muthalamaichar’ Scheme, the DGP said that the Chief Minister was keen to ensure the police personnel worked without mental stress and asked to organize a grievance redressal meet. As many as 1,069 petitions were received from the police personnel from across nine districts in central zone and Tiruchy city. Meanwhile, Sylendra Babu said that the Government has sanctioned weekly off for the personnel to ensure physical and mental well-being and modern identity cards with hologram for free travel in government buses. “A GO will be released soon to this effect”, the DGP said.





Meanwhile, the DGP said that as per instructions of the Chief Minister minor punishments awaded to the personnel would soon be canceled. While punishments to as many as 316 police personnel would be cancelled, another 164 personnel’s punishments would be reduced. Apart from these, 51 police personnel, including 21 women, who were removed from the service for violating norms, would be re-inducted, he informed.





As many as 1,353 personnel have sought transfer to their native districts and their requests would be considered after consultation, Sylendra Babu said.





Later, he lauded special team members, who nabbed the accused in SSI Bhoominathan murder case within 24 hours and appreciated the public who rescued people during the recent floods.