Youth making country bombs arrested near Gudiyattam

Vellore :

Based on a tip-off, police including officials of the organized crime wing raided a house at Paravakkal village in Gudiyattam taluk police station limits. They found four powerful country bombs and various ingredients meant for its manufacture and seized them. Interrogation identified the youth as Natarajan (35) of Ezhusuthi Kottai locality in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. He had come to visit his mother-in-law at Paravakkal and stayed there working as a watchman for the fields at night while doing menial jobs during the day.





Natarajan said he was making country bombs for hunting in the adjoining forest areas. Natarajan was arrested. Enquiries are on to find out whether he had sold the bombs to someone and from where he sourced the raw material.