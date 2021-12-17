SIT formed to probe property registrations

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for constituting a special investigation team to probe fraudulent property registrations and the registrations that caused loss to the state exchequer in the past.





A GO issued by Jothi Nirmalasamy, secretary of the state registration department said the two-tier SIT, including an administrative unit, has been constituted to identify and submit a report of the past fraudulent registrations besides recommending procedures to avert irregularities in future registrations.





Going by the order, the first unit of the SIT would be headed by a retired IAS officer. A senior counsel of the Madras High Court would be appointed as the part-time member of the first unit of the team. An officer at the rank of additional IG of the state registration department would be another member of the unit. The member-officer would also act as the convenor of the team. The (second) administrative unit, which would ensure that the daily administrative and financial activities of the SIT are run smoothly, would be headed by the member-convenor. The administrative unit would function with a district registrar and two sub-registrar level officers, five secretaries, three typists and an office assistant.





The SIT would probe fraudulent registration of government lands, water body porambokes, bhoomidhan lands and properties of HR and CE department and Wakf board besides registrations that caused loss to the government in the past.