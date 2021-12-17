BJP-AIADMK alliance intact, says Annamalai

Coimbatore :

“The AIADMK and BJP continue to be in alliance and there is no confusion within us,” he said to the media in Namakkal after participating in a sensitization program on organic farming.





Slamming the DMK government for failing to introduce any new schemes that may be beneficial for the public in the last six months, the BJP leader said the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state. The state government has only been copying and implementing schemes of the central government. “It would be prompt to express my opinion only after a charge sheet is filed in these cases,” he said.





Referring to the arrest of YouTuber Maridhas, the BJP leader said that the BJP will come in support, whenever the freedom of expression is crushed.





Pointing out that there was opposition to the revoked farm laws in Punjab and Haryana due to lack of proper understanding among farmers, Annamalai said that farmers may accept these laws in future. “Chief Minister MK Stalin has been making statements without an understanding of these farm laws,” he said.