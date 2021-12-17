‘I am not a king’, says Pondy CM

Puducherry :

Chief Minister N Rangaswamy’s telephonic conversation with a man from Karaikal saying “I am not a king” goes viral on social media. The man was asking the CM about the delay in providing rain relief to all the ration cardholders in the Union Territory.





It may be noted that the NR Congress-BJP formed the government in the UT. After much pressure, the BJP managed to forge an alliance with the NR Congress, won a good number of seats in the last assembly election and formed a coalition government.





However, the BJP could not get the post of Deputy Chief Minister and the portfolios it desired. Hence, several announcements of the Chief Minister could not be fulfilled and the BJP legislators resorted to agitations against this.





Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister announced a rain relief of Rs 5,000 to all ration card holders which is yet to be implemented. Pointing out the delay, a person from Karaikal called up and asked the CM when the people will get rain relief. In his reply, Rangaswamy said, “I am not a King, there are Ministers and people above me and below me and they will have to decide. This is Puducherry and things will be like that’’.