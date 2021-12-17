Three IPS officers shuffled in Tamil Nadu

Three IPS officers have been shuffled in the State and Rohith Nathan Rajagopal, who was the Superintendent for the cyber cell in CB-CID, has been posted as the Superintendent of NB-CID in Chennai in the existing vacancy.

Three IPS officers have been shuffled in the State and Rohith Nathan Rajagopal, who was the Superintendent for the cyber cell in CB-CID, has been posted as the Superintendent of NB-CID in Chennai in the existing vacancy. Ziaul Haque, Superintendent of Kallakurichi district, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of CB-CID I in Chennai in the existing vacancy. S Selvakumar, Assistant Inspector General, Administration, Chennai, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Kallakurichi district.