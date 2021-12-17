203 cops selected for Excellency Medal

As many as 203 personnel from different units of Tamil Nadu police have been selected for Union Home Ministry’s Excellency Medal for the year 2021.
Chennai: As many as 203 personnel from different units of Tamil Nadu police have been selected for Union Home Ministry's Excellency Medal for the year 2021. Among the 203 officers, 74 of them have been awarded Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak, while 129 personnel have been awarded Utkrisht Seva Padak. A communique from the DGP officers has instructed the respective unit officers to inform the awardees and make relevant entries in the service book of police personnel concerned.
