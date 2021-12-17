Tamil Nadu’s TPR comes down to .6 per cent

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu reported 627 new COVID cases on Thursday, taking the total to 27,37,962.





Chennai recorded the highest of 124 cases, followed by Coimbatore (104). All other districts reported less than 50 cases, while Erode had 47 and Chengalpattu, 45. At least 24 districts reported less than 10 cases.





After 1,04,302 people were tested on Thursday, the test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 0.6 per cent, while TPR in Chennai was 0.9 per cent. The highest TPR of 1.2 per cent was in Coimbatore.





The State recorded 12 deaths, including three in Salem on Thursday. The toll so far touched 36,656 in the State.





Currently, there are 7,476 active cases in the State. A total of 687 more people were discharged from several hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 26,93,830.