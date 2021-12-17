Southern Railway augments two express trains

Chennai :

Madurai-Chandigarh biweekly and Rameswaram-Ayodhya weekly superfast expresses have been permanently augmented with additional coaches to meet passengers’ demand.





Train 12687/12688 Madurai-Chandigarh-Madurai biweekly superfast express will be permanently augmented with an AC 2-tier and sleeper class coach from Madurai starting from January 2 and Chandigarh from January 7. The revised composition of the trains would be an AC 2-tier, three AC 3-tier, 10 sleeper class and four general second class coaches, a statement from Southern Railway (SR) said.





Train 22613/22614 Rameswaram-Ayodhya Cantonment-Rameswaram Sradhhasethu weekly superfast express will be permanently augmented with an AC 2-Tier and sleeper class and general second class coach from Rameswaram end from December 19 and Ayodhya Cantonment end from December 22, the statement added. The revised composition after the permanent augmentation would be AC 2-tier, three AC 3-tier, 11 sleeper class and four general second class coaches.