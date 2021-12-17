Bird flu in Kerala: surveillance intensified in TN border areas

Coimbatore :

In the wake of the bird flu outbreak in Kerala, Tamil Nadu districts sharing borders with the neighbouring state have been on high alert to prevent spread of the disease.





As a precautionary measure, the Nilgiris district administration has banned transport of poultry products, birds and ducks into the hill region from Kerala and Karnataka. Bird flu cases have surfaced in Kerala’s Alappuzha and Kottayam districts prompting authorities to order culling of birds in large numbers.





“Due to spread of bird flu in the neighbouring state, birds and poultry products were prohibited from being brought into the Nilgiris from Kerala and also from Karnataka to prevent the spread of influenza,” said Nilgiris district Collector SP Amrith in a statement on Thursday.





To increase surveillance, a medical team led by an assistant veterinary doctor, police, forest and revenue departments have been deployed in each of the eight inter-state check posts including Kakkanalla, Nadukani, Pattavayal, Serambadi, Thalur, Ambalamoola in the hill district.





Similar checks were also carried out in the 12 interstate check posts in the Coimbatore district. Further, special teams have been involved in disinfecting the vehicles entering the district to prevent any spread.





There are around 1,203 poultry farms in the district. District Collector, GS Sameeran, has instructed those poultry farm owners to inform the animal husbandry department, if there is any unusual death or when birds exhibit symptoms of bird flu.





Surveillance has also been increased in poultry farms in Namakkal, the hub for the poultry sector, in Tamil Nadu.