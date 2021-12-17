Regular classes from Jan 3 to be reviewed: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Thiruchirapalli :

The decision to hold regular classes in schools from January 3 is likely to be reconsidered in view of the Omicron threat. A meeting in this regard is scheduled on December 25 by Chief Minister MK Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said in Tiruvarur on Thursday.





Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of inspecting libraries, the Minister said, earlier, it was decided that regular classes, without rotation, would be held from January 3, but that was also before the outbreak of the new variant of the virus. Hence, a final decision will be taken by Stalin after the meeting with officials of various departments on December 25, said the Minister.





The term exams for classes 10 and 12 would be held in January and March as per schedule. Similarly, the board exams would be held offline as decided earlier, the Minister said, adding the fight to get exemption from NEET continues. Earlier, he inspected libraries in the district and said the government would aid in increasing the stock of books.