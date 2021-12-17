Institutional quarantine must for domestic flyers

Chennai :

Institutional quarantine is must for domestic passengers who have high temperature, on the discretion of health officials, according to a release from AAI. Besides, all domestic passengers have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days and if they develop fever or cough and should immediately report their status to the Health Department.





The AAI had mentioned that passengers arriving in Tamil Nadu from Kerala should produce their vaccination certificate or should submit a COVID negative report from an ICMR lab taken 72 hours before the travel. Also, e-registration is mandatory for all passengers who are traveling from other states and those arriving from other states at Coimbatore airport should submit a negative COVID test report.