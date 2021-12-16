Minister Swaminathan tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

Coimbatore :

Minister of Information and Publicity MP Swaminathan was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore on Thursday after he tested Covid-19 positive.





The minister who was not keeping well had not participated in any public events over the last few days. As tests confirmed him to be infected by Covid-19, Swaminathan was admitted to a private hospital near Peelamedu in Coimbatore.





The hospital authorities said that the health condition of the minister is stable and he may be discharged soon after treatment. The minister had taken two doses of vaccine and the infection has only been mild.