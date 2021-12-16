YouTuber Maridhas arrested again by TN Police over Tablighi Jamaat video

The YouTuber is currently lodged in a jail in Theni

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday arrested popular YouTuber Maridhas over his video on Muslim organisation Tablighi Jamaat posted about a year ago.

The latest arrest comes after the Madras High Court had quashed the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him following his tweet "whether Tamil Nadu was turning into another Kashmir".

Maridhas had tweeted that soon after the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash killing 14 persons including the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and his wife.

However, he soon deleted the tweet.

Maridhas' arrest on Thursday was under the FIR on a complaint filed by an officer bearer of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam for his YouTube post linking Tablighi Jamaat members to the spread of coronovirus.

The YouTuber is currently lodged in a jail in Theni on the allegation of forging an email of a private channel.