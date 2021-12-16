Thu, Dec 16, 2021

TN police officers transfer: Narcotics bureau, crime branch get new superintendents

Published: Dec 16,202102:10 PM

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday transferred three police officers including superintendent, cyber cell of CB-CID here.

IPS officer, Rohit Nathan Rajagopal who is SP, cyber cell, CB-CID here is posted as superintendent, Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID in the existing vacancy. 

Ziaul Haque, also an IPS official and superintendent of Kallakurichi district, is named as superintendent, crime branch CID-I Chennai filling the present vacancy, a Home Department order said. 

Assistant Inspector General of Police-Administration, S Selvakumar is transferred and posted as Kallakuruchi district superintendent.

