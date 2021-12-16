Call on 'no-rotation classes' in Tamil Nadu after Dec 25, Stalin to chair meeting

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday said the decision to put an end to rotational classes for students from Classes 6 to 12 starting from January 3 will be taken after a meeting with the Chief Minister.
Chennai:
In a presser, the Minister was asked about the government's recent decision amid Omicron scare. He said that a final call would be taken after a meeting on December 25, which would be headed by Chief Minister Stalin.
Minister Poyyamozhi also informed that students preparing for boards would have their revision exams from January.
The Tamil Nadu government on December 13 announced that students will have regular classes from January 3 owing to academic losses caused by back-to-back lockdown and heavy rains.
As the State reported its first Omicron case on Wednesday, the government is expected to go slow with its announcement.
