Call on 'no-rotation classes' in Tamil Nadu after Dec 25, Stalin to chair meeting

Chennai :

In a presser, the Minister was asked about the government's recent decision amid Omicron scare. He said that a final call would be taken after a meeting on December 25, which would be headed by Chief Minister Stalin.





Minister Poyyamozhi also informed that students preparing for boards would have their revision exams from January.









As the State reported its first Omicron case on Wednesday, the government is expected to go slow with its announcement.