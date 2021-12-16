Tamil Nadu govt renovating 541 temples: Minister PK Sekar Babu

The DMK government has initiated the renovation of 541 temples across the State and the consecration of these temples would be held soon while the officials are inspecting the remaining temples that require attention, said HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu.
Thiruchirapalli:
Inspecting Sri Subramania Swamy temple in Kumara Vayalur here, the minister said the department would take a neutral decision on the entry of the people from other religions into temples.
“The issue of Kalaimamani recipient Zakir Hussain stopped at Srirangam temple is being probed and a police complaint against the accused has been lodged by the HR&CE officials,” Sekar Babu said.
He also said the DMK government is very particular to involve priests from all castes in conducting poojas.
