Marriage of minors: 6 held in Thanjai

Thiruchirapalli :

On Tuesday night, the boy was secured near the girl’s house by a few relatives who took the duo to a temple nearby and organized their wedding.





After the news went viral, Thiruvonam Panchayat Union village welfare officer Kamala Devi lodged a complaint with Thiruvonam police following which police registered a case against six persons and arrested them in the wee hours on Wednesday.





The police handed over the boy to Child Protection Centre.