Marriage of minors: 6 held in Thanjai

Police arrested six persons for conducting the marriage of two minors, class 12 students, in Thanjavur on Wednesday. It is said, a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl reportedly were having an affair and the boy was in the habit of meeting the girl.
Thiruchirapalli:
On Tuesday night, the boy was secured near the girl’s house by a few relatives who took the duo to a temple nearby and organized their wedding.
After the news went viral, Thiruvonam Panchayat Union village welfare officer Kamala Devi lodged a complaint with Thiruvonam police following which police registered a case against six persons and arrested them in the wee hours on Wednesday.
The police handed over the boy to Child Protection Centre.
Conversations