‘AIADMK govt tweaked mining rules’

Chennai :

Duraimurugan, in a statement, said persons running stone quarries should submit the number of units to be manufactured in a year and should pay the amount in 12 installments in a year.





However, in the previous AIADMK rule, the permit rules were tweaked and the permit period was changed to 15 days, and the quarry owners were involved in fraud by showing the old pass to officials.





Recently, the Director of Mines inspected a quarry functioning with an old permit and initiated criminal action. The minister also dismissed the charge that there is no revenue from quarries and said he is ready to show the records.