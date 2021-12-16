Retrieval of panchami land sought

Coimbatore :

Speaking to media, Sivakami, who founded ‘Samuga Samatuva Padai’, said large tracks of land meant for Dalits have been under encroachment in areas such as Karamadai, Kuttaiyur, Thekkampatty, Mettupalayam, Annur, Sulur, Perur, Madukarai, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, and Coimbatore north.





“Over 20 acres of Panchami land is under encroachment by a former AIADMK MLA in Kinathukadavu. Steps should be taken to retrieve this land also,” she said.