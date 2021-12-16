PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss plea to deal with usury cases

Chennai :

“In December alone, three families ended life in the State. When people could not repay the debt, they tend to commit suicide out of shame. Tamil Nadu which leads in the number of suicides in the country should take steps to prevent such suicides due to usury,” said Anbumani, in a series of tweets.





Anbumani urged the state govt to establish specialized wards in all govt hospitals to provide counseling to those suffering from depression.