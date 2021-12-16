Thu, Dec 16, 2021

Man found guilty of murdering wife in Dindigul

Published: Dec 16,202106:31 AM

A 46-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by the Mahila court in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Representative image
Madurai:
The accused has been identified as Habib Rahman of Pallivasal Street, Batlagundu. According to the prosecution, Rahman was accused of murdering his wife over a family dispute.

The incident occurred on October 5 in 2017. Based on a complaint, Batlagundu police filed a murder case and after investigation arrested and remanded him in judicial custody.

The case was then tried in the Mahila court and Sessions Judge S Purushothaman, after prosecuting the witnesses, found him guilty of murder and sentenced him for life apart from imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused.

