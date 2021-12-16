Govt teacher held under Pocso Act in Nilgiris

Coimbatore :

The accused Muralidharan from Barathi Nagar, who teaches History in Government High School, Kotagiri, allegedly misbehaved with girl students in the school.





“He spoke with sexual connotations and was in the habit of touching girls inappropriately. Twelve girl students raised a complaint with school headmistress Sathyabama, who complained to Sholurmattam police,” sources said.





A police team led by Coonoor DSP Suresh held an inquiry and on confirming the offense registered a case against the teacher under Pocso Act and arrested him.