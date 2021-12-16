Thu, Dec 16, 2021

Goondas Act slapped on illegal miner in Tirunelveli

Published: Dec 16,202106:23 AM

A 45-year old man was detained under Goondas Act in Tirunelveli after being charged with illegal mining.

Representative image
Madurai:
The accused has been identified as P Venkatacahalam of Kattalai, sources said on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that Venkatachalam, a transport owner, was accused of producing bogus receipts and transporting the illegally mined minerals.

Such unlawful incidents occurred in Seevalaperi and Gangaikondan.

Based on recommendations of Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police P Saravanan, Collector V Vishnu ordered his detention under Goondas Act.

