Goondas Act slapped on illegal miner in Tirunelveli

A 45-year old man was detained under Goondas Act in Tirunelveli after being charged with illegal mining.
Madurai:
The accused has been identified as P Venkatacahalam of Kattalai, sources said on Wednesday.
Investigations revealed that Venkatachalam, a transport owner, was accused of producing bogus receipts and transporting the illegally mined minerals.
Such unlawful incidents occurred in Seevalaperi and Gangaikondan.
Based on recommendations of Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police P Saravanan, Collector V Vishnu ordered his detention under Goondas Act.
